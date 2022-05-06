Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) versus First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Financial Survey

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Broadway Financial and First Seacoast Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadway Financial and First Seacoast Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $27.97 million 4.23 -$4.05 million ($0.14) -11.57 First Seacoast Bancorp $17.74 million 3.64 $2.62 million $0.45 23.51

First Seacoast Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Broadway Financial. Broadway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Seacoast Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial -14.48% -3.49% -0.44% First Seacoast Bancorp 14.77% 4.38% 0.54%

Risk and Volatility

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Seacoast Bancorp beats Broadway Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also mortgage loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties; single family residential properties; and commercial real estate, including churches, as well as commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. It operates through its wealth management office located in Dover, New Hampshire; four full-service banking offices in Strafford County, New Hampshire; and one full-service banking office in Rockingham County, New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

