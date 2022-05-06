Brokerages Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) to announce $18.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.27 billion. General Electric posted sales of $18.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $76.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.18 billion to $77.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $83.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.54 billion to $85.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.69.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $78.59 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

In related news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in General Electric by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of General Electric by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

