Brokerages Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.54 Billion

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) to announce $18.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.27 billion. General Electric posted sales of $18.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $76.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.18 billion to $77.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $83.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.54 billion to $85.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.69.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $78.59 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

In related news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in General Electric by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of General Electric by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.