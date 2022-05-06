Brokerages Anticipate Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) will post $110,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $140,000.00. Gevo reported sales of $90,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $6.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740,000.00 to $10.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.87 million, with estimates ranging from $6.74 million to $23.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 3.20. Gevo has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.78.

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 35,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $158,318.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

