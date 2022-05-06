Brokerages Anticipate Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Billion

Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) will post $4.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.83 billion. Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $20.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.11 billion to $20.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.50 billion to $20.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.69.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB stock opened at $136.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.06. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

