Brokerages Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) to announce $11.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.32 billion. Oracle posted sales of $11.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $42.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.92 billion to $42.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $44.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.10 billion to $45.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $70.23 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $194.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.