Brokerages Anticipate Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.37 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) will report $7.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Salesforce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.38 billion and the lowest is $7.37 billion. Salesforce reported sales of $5.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Salesforce will report full year sales of $31.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $32.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $37.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $38.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Salesforce.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

NYSE CRM opened at $172.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $167.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.26. The firm has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.88, for a total transaction of $503,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,035 shares of company stock worth $32,854,464 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 697,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $189,289,000 after acquiring an additional 54,281 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.6% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,304 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

