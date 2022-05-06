Brokerages Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.39 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) will report $108.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.71 million and the lowest is $94.56 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $91.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $520.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $431.53 million to $588.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $549.88 million, with estimates ranging from $480.56 million to $593.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.50). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 27.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.