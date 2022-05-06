Brokerages Expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) will report $3.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.89 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $3.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $14.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.36 billion to $15.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $15.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BERY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.52.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

