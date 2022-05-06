Brokerages Expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) to post $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.61 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.29.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $262.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.30. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $178.73 and a twelve month high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $663,945,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $125,195,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 173.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,351,000 after purchasing an additional 393,682 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 665.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,875,000 after purchasing an additional 209,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,999,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.