Brokerages Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

NYSE:TME opened at $4.24 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

