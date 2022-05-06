Brokerages Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) to post sales of $42.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $44.19 billion. Kroger reported sales of $41.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year sales of $141.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.25 billion to $144.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $144.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.27 billion to $148.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36. Kroger has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 41.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after acquiring an additional 624,483 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Kroger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 406.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 52,411 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Kroger by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

