Brokerages Set Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT at $457.11

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $457.11.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus lowered their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas stock traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $381.57. 1,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,009. Cintas has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $402.58 and a 200 day moving average of $411.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.