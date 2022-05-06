Brokerages Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target at $63.14

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.14.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

SON stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -155.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -461.53%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

