Brokers Issue Forecasts for Catalent, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Catalent in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,010. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.