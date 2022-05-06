Brokers Set Expectations for Blueprint Medicines Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.86) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.69). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $82.91. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,847,166.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

