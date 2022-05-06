Brokers Set Expectations for Calfrac Well Services Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$4.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.80, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.96. The firm has a market cap of C$174.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.56) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$257.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.80 million.

In related news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$36,585.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,083,021.57.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

