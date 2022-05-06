Brokers Set Expectations for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $37.22 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 2.55.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $94,182.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.