Brokers Set Expectations for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,269,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,471,000 after purchasing an additional 835,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,594,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,142,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,495 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 687,460 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

