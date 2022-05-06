Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.694 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C($0.99). The firm had revenue of C$4.10 billion for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

