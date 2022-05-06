Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Given a $70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BIP. National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.22.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 10th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 148.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,220,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,697,000 after buying an additional 587,199 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,607,000 after buying an additional 1,851,562 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,253,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,696,000 after buying an additional 87,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,722,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,596,000 after purchasing an additional 254,286 shares during the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

