Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.22.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NYSE:BIP opened at $61.14 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.47.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 10th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.