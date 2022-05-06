BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins increased their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,900,000 after buying an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BRP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 30.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $80.60 on Friday. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

