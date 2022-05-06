Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Bruker in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.50 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $60.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. Bruker has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $92.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,844,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $909,967,000 after buying an additional 4,337,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $88,227,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bruker by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,143,000 after acquiring an additional 854,907 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Bruker by 3,046.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 676,300 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

