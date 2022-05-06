BTIG Research Lowers Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $60.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 143.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CYRX. TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

CYRX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.64. 6,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,217. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The business had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $33,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter worth about $2,260,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Cryoport by 40.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 48,198 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cryoport by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 456,166 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after buying an additional 119,956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,632,000 after buying an additional 374,045 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

