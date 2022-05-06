BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) & Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Critical Review

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS -36.78% -19.09% -14.05% Doximity 39.15% 20.38% 17.01%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BTRS and Doximity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 7 0 2.88 Doximity 1 2 9 0 2.67

BTRS currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.92%. Doximity has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.34%. Given Doximity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than BTRS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BTRS and Doximity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS $166.40 million 6.45 -$61.20 million ($0.40) -16.47 Doximity $206.90 million 35.78 $50.21 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS.

Summary

Doximity beats BTRS on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTRS (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. Its products include credit Application, a B2B credit application module, which provides a digital process that delivers credit-related information in real-time to streamline prospect evaluation and new customer onboarding during initial sales activity; Credit Management, a credit management module, which provides ongoing risk assessment for its customers' customers; order/E-commerce module that offers B2B wholesale distributors with e-commerce capabilities; and invoicing module, which enables its customers to optimize invoice delivery across various distribution channels. The company's products also comprise integrated B2B payments, an integrated payment capabilities that enable customers to facilitate payments at every possible touchpoint across solution set; cash application module, which enables revenue reconciliation through line item reconciliation within accounting and ERP systems; collections module that enables customers to shift from a reactive recovery-centric model to a strategic customer touchpoint-centric operation, preventing payment delays, and driving positive customer experiences; and business payments network, which makes accepting electronic payments through connecting suppliers and their underlying systems, AP portals, payment card issuers, banks, and payment processors. It serves customers across various industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

