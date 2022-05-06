Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Price Target Cut to CHF 402 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 478 to CHF 402 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BCHHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bucher Industries from CHF 517 to CHF 499 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Bucher Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

BCHHF stock opened at $347.70 on Thursday. Bucher Industries has a 52-week low of $347.70 and a 52-week high of $553.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.89.

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

