Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Cut to $1,896.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by KeyCorp from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,937.57.

Cable One stock opened at $1,090.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.74. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,084.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,417.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,585.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cable One will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cable One by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 40,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,179,000 after buying an additional 37,780 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $65,967,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

