Cable One (NYSE:CABO) PT Lowered to $1,400.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,851.86.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $31.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,122.50. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,991. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,084.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,417.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,585.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cable One will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

