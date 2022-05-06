Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Cactus has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cactus to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Cactus stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94. Cactus has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $64.18.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cactus will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

In related news, VP Steven Bender sold 8,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $493,495.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $319,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cactus by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 136,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cactus by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

