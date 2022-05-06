Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.84 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

In related news, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $792,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $420,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083 over the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cactus by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cactus by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cactus by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 373.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Cactus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHD. Tudor Pickering downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

