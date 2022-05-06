Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

