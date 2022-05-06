Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of ELY stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $571,349,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,242,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,780,000 after purchasing an additional 110,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,598,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $100,564,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.