Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $520.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $555.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 104.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ILMN. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.77.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN traded down $38.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,629. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Illumina has a 52-week low of $287.73 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Illumina by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.