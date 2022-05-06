Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $520.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $555.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 104.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ILMN. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.77.
Shares of ILMN traded down $38.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,629. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Illumina has a 52-week low of $287.73 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Illumina by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Illumina (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
