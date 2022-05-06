Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $120.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

NYSE:W traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.80. The stock had a trading volume of 138,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,058. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 2.89. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $339.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.73.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair will post -7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $127,628.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

