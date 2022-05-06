Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) to Hold

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VAPO. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.45.

NYSE VAPO traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. 4,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,448. The firm has a market cap of $109.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. The business’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vapotherm by 362.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vapotherm by 40.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vapotherm by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

