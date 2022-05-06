Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. OTR Global cut shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

