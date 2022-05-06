Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$81.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.90. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$37.82 and a twelve month high of C$88.18. The company has a market cap of C$95.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.5799999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.30, for a total value of C$2,087,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$3,952,446.30. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total value of C$380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,925,864 shares in the company, valued at C$146,404,181.28. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,615 shares of company stock worth $6,250,593.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. CSFB raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.35.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.