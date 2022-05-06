Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEED shares. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

TSE WEED traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.76. The company had a trading volume of 449,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,708. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.20. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$6.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.