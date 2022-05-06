Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on WEED shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

TSE:WEED traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 449,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,708. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$6.48 and a 1-year high of C$32.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.61.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

