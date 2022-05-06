Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.32).

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06).

GLMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.85 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 40,203 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

