Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($5.38) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.67). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PTCT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $35.14 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 516.92% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share.

In related news, COO Matthew B. Klein sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $38,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,290. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

About PTC Therapeutics (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.