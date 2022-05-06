Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.13) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.69).

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Shares of AXSM opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $74.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

