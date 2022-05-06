Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Omeros Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Omeros in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.52) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.10).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omeros in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $3.09 on Friday. Omeros has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omeros by 755.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Omeros by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Omeros by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

