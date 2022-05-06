Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.19) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

CAPC has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.81) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.75) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 203 ($2.54).

CAPC stock opened at GBX 160 ($2.00) on Friday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 142 ($1.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 188.20 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 164.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 166.68.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

