Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Plans $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.
Capital One Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $19.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.
NYSE COF opened at $130.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.82 and a 200-day moving average of $145.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $177.95.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,584.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 14,496 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.
About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital One Financial (COF)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.