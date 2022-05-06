Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Plans $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Capital One Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $19.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

NYSE COF opened at $130.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.82 and a 200-day moving average of $145.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,584.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 14,496 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

