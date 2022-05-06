Capital One Financial Weighs in on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $5.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.87. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.97 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.38 and its 200 day moving average is $122.99. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

