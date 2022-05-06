Capri (CPRI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Capri (NYSE: CPRI):

5/1/2022 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/23/2022 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2022 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2022 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2022 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Capri Holdings have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has constantly been deploying resources to expand product offerings, upgrade distribution infrastructure, create seamless omni-channel capabilities and deepen engagement with customers. The company has been reinforcing its position in the luxury fashion space, and looks to maximize the potentials of Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors brands through expanded products and categories. Capri Holdings reported better-than-anticipated third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year on year. Impressively, management raised fiscal year revenues and earnings per share view. However, product cost inflation, tight labor market and supply chain bottlenecks are some of the challenges the company is currently facing.”

4/7/2022 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/5/2022 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $72.00.

3/25/2022 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2022 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2022 – Capri is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $73.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

CPRI opened at $44.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $44.34 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after acquiring an additional 723,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capri by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,292,000 after purchasing an additional 103,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Capri by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,212,000 after purchasing an additional 124,960 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,411,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

