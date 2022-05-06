Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.29.

NYSE:CAH opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,407,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,353,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,701,000 after acquiring an additional 112,496 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 923,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,549,000 after buying an additional 295,321 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 515,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

