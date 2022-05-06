CareCloud, Inc. (MTBCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on August 15th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.
MTBCP stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $30.45.
