CareCloud, Inc. (MTBCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on August 15th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

MTBCP stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $30.45.

Get CareCloud alerts:

About CareCloud (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.