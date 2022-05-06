CareCloud, Inc. (MTBCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on July 15th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of MTBCP stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38.

CareCloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

